UK Disbands Unit Tracking “Israeli” Violations of International Law

By Staff, Agencies

The United Kingdom Foreign Office has closed its unit monitoring "Israeli" breaches of international law in Gaza and Lebanon as part of departmental budget cuts, The Guardian reported.

The closure of the international humanitarian law cell followed a review conducted by Olly Robbins, the outgoing permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, who was recently dismissed by the prime minister in connection with the Peter Mandelson scandal.

Just two weeks ago, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said international law would be a cornerstone of her leadership, a stance now seemingly contradicted by the unit’s closure.

The database supports Foreign Office decisions on arms export licences to “Israel” and assessments of potential international humanitarian law breaches.

Officials also highlighting its value for war crimes inquiries, while the Centre for Information Resilience has conducted over 20 investigations and provided rapid incident analysis to UK embassies in the region.

The cuts are linked to a reduction in the overseas aid budget to 0.3% of gross national income and a wider Foreign Office restructuring that led to the closure of several teams, including the IHL cell, despite Yvette Cooper’s reaffirmation that international law and rules-based frameworks remain “vital” and a core British value.

Human rights groups have condemned the closure, with Human Rights Watch warning it is “damning” amid ongoing international law violations.

Meanwhile Campaign Against Arms Trade said it raises concerns about transparency in arms export decisions and political pressure to downplay potential war crimes risks.