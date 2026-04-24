IRG Commander: Unyielding Unity Defies US-Zionist Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of Iran’s Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, said that the unwavering unity of the Iranian people and the cohesion of state officials represent decisive backing for the Resistance Front and its fighters in their struggle against the US-Zionist enemy.

In a message posted on the X social network, issued simultaneously with unified statements from Iran’s highest authorities on Thursday, General Qaani said, “The support of the Resistance Front and the fighters without borders in the war against the American Zionist enemy is the unity of the streets and the cohesion of the authorities.”

The Quds Force commander stressed the unity between the nation and the state, saying, “Those who say, ‘We are all Iranians and revolutionaries,’ and with the iron unity of the nation and the state… we will make the criminal aggressor regret it,”

“One God, one leader, one nation, and one path; and that is the path of victory for Iran, dearer than life," he went on saying.

The statement aligns with earlier Iranian leaders’ rejection of Trump’s claims about “divisions between extremists and moderates,” calling them baseless provocations.

They emphasized a common theme of national unity and defiance.

Qaani’s message underscores a fundamental truth of the Islamic Republic’s strength which is the synchronized will of the masses and the institutions that form an impenetrable shield for the Axis of Resistance.

This national harmony has turned every Zionist-American plot – from cowardly assassinations and illegal sanctions to media psychological warfare into fuel for greater resilience, self-reliance, and regional momentum.

Earlier, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, lauded the profound impact of the Iranian nation’s extraordinary unity, saying that it has inflicted a significant fracture on the enemy while urging practical gratitude to forge even stronger national cohesion.

"Due to the strange unity created among compatriots, a fracture has occurred in the enemy," the Leader stated in a message published on the X network on Thursday, highlighting how this unprecedented solidarity has disrupted the calculations of those seeking to undermine the Islamic Republic.