Iran FM Spox: No US Talks in Islamabad; Iran to Convey Stance Via Pakistan

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that no talks with the United States are scheduled in Islamabad during Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s ongoing visit, led by a high-level delegation.

Spokesman Esmail Baghaei made the remarks in a post on X on Saturday, through which he announced the arrival of the delegation.

During the visit, he added, "Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan."

The spokesman concluded that Araghchi will meet senior Pakistani officials as part of Islamabad’s ongoing mediation efforts aimed at ending the American-imposed war of aggression and restoring peace in the region.

Earlier, Tasnim News Agency refuted an earlier report by CNN alleging that the top diplomat would be holding talks with US officials during the visit, which is to be followed by trips to the Omani capital Muscat and the Russian capital Moscow.

CNN had claimed that Donald Trump intended to send regional envoy Steve Witkoff as well as the US president's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner to Pakistan for "negotiations with Araghchi."

Commenting on the report, Tasnim wrote, "This is despite the fact that, at present, no negotiations with the Americans are on the agenda at all, and Mr. Araghchi’s trip to Islamabad is not for talks with the United States."

Rather, the foreign minister will discuss with the Pakistani side Iran’s considerations regarding cessation of unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic, the agency added.

It noted how Araghchi, himself, has officially stated that the purpose of these visits was close coordination with partners on "bilateral" issues and consultation on regional developments.

However, "US officials and media outlets have, for more than 10 days, been fabricating narratives about a new round of negotiations, with several false reports being published almost daily regarding the start of talks," Tasnim wrote.

"In one of the most unusual cases, US media and officials claimed for more than three days that JD Vance, Trump’s vice president, was on his way, yet he never arrived at the destination!"

Iran and the United States held initial talks in Islamabad earlier this month, but no agreement was reached amid Washington’s demands.

Iran says it will not resume negotiations unless the US lifts its blockade on Iranian vessels and ports, and maintains that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed as long as the restrictions continue.