Defense Ministry: Iran Has Not Deployed Significant Missile Capacity Yet

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Defense Ministry said a large part of Iran’s missile capability has not yet been deployed, while noting that the country produces over 1,000 types of weapons domestically.

Spokesman Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik made the remarks on Saturday, praising the current high level of the country's defensive and retaliatory readiness, despite its heavy engagement until April 7 against all-out unlawful American-"Israeli" aggression.

He noted how, throughout the aggression and as part of their retaliatory operations, the country's Armed Forces maintained dominance over the skies of the occupied territories.

The official hailed that the weapons currently being manufactured nationwide enjoyed a thoroughly indigenous production line.

General Talaei-Nik said the capacity reflects more than 25 years of investment in the defense industry, noting that even if some facilities are damaged, production and support continue across the country.

He added that “around 9,000 companies are cooperating with the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense.”

Talaei-Nik said the strategic Strait of Hormuz, closed by Iran in response to an illegal American blockade, has become “a lever of control” for advancing national demands.

He added that the Armed Forces have repeatedly pushed back hostile forces in the Gulf of Oman through what he described as precise and effective control of the chokepoint.

The spokesman praised nationwide rallies in support of the Islamic establishment, describing them as a “social miracle,” and said more than 30 million people have joined a campaign expressing readiness to defend the country against adversaries.

This, he said, represents an unprecedented example of mass mobilization in the world that has thwarted the enemies' efforts at dividing the nation's ranks.