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Netanyahu Uncovers Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Netanyahu Uncovers Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 13 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies

Benjamin Netanyahu says he was treated for early-stage prostate cancer and delayed publishing his medical report for two months during the war with Iran.

The "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he underwent treatment for early-stage prostate cancer and admitted he delayed the release of his medical report by two months during the war against Iran.

According to Netanyahu’s annual medical report published on Friday, the tumour was found at a “very early stage,” with no spread or metastases, and the problem has now been fully treated. Hadassah Hospital oncology chief Aharon Popovtser said follow-up imaging and blood tests showed that “the disease has disappeared.”

Netanyahu said he had asked for the information to be withheld from the public so it would not be released “at the height of the war” against Iran.

The "Israeli" PM has insisted that physicians told him the condition was minor and common for men his age, and that he could either monitor it or treat it immediately.

The 76-year-old Zionist leader previously underwent surgery for an enlarged benign prostate in 2024 and had been under routine monitoring when the tumor was discovered. His office did not specify when treatment took place, but said the rest of the medical report indicated he is in good health.

The disclosure came after weeks of speculation about Netanyahu’s health after he missed multiple consecutive security cabinet meetings during the early phase of the US-"Israel" war against Iran.

Israel Iran war on iran IsraeliOccupation

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