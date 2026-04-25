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Al-Radwan Force: An Immortal Legend

Al-Radwan Force: An Immortal Legend
folder_openLebanon access_time 12 hours ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents how Hezbollah’s elite al- Radwan Force re-emerged after intense targeting by the "Israeli" occupation, backed by the United States. Through adaptive tactics, it rebuilt and reshaped the battlefield balance.

Precision ambushes, anti-armor strikes, and drone warfare challenged "Israel’s" military edge, while urban combat zones like Bint Jbeil turned into attrition fronts that limited maneuver and increased losses. Despite sustained pressure, al-Radwan maintained operational effectiveness, establishing a new deterrence reality for "Israel" and its allies.


Al-Radwan Force: An Immortal Legend

Israel Lebanon war on lebanon Hezbollah radwan SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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