- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, April 24, 2026
folder_openLebanon access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed New
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, April 24, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In defense of Lebanon and its people:
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its continued intrusion into Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down at 2:10 p.m., an “Israeli” military drone of the type “Hermes 450 – Zik” over the skies of the Tyre–Al-Housh area, with a surface-to-air missile.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by attacking civilians in the village of Toulin, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by carrying out an air raid on the village of Khirbet Selm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army vehicle in the village of Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by targeting a car on the Choukine road in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army Hummer vehicle at the entrance to the village of Qantara, with appropriate weapons, scoring a confirmed hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by demolishing homes in villages in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army armored personnel carrier in the village of Ramiyah, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.
Comments
- Related News