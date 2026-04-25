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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, April 24, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, April 24, 2026
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By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, April 24, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

  1. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its continued intrusion into Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down at 2:10 p.m., an “Israeli” military drone of the type “Hermes 450 – Zik” over the skies of the Tyre–Al-Housh area, with a surface-to-air missile.
  2. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by attacking civilians in the village of Toulin, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
  3. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by carrying out an air raid on the village of Khirbet Selm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army vehicle in the village of Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
  4. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by targeting a car on the Choukine road in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army Hummer vehicle at the entrance to the village of Qantara, with appropriate weapons, scoring a confirmed hit.
  5. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by demolishing homes in villages in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army armored personnel carrier in the village of Ramiyah, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 25-04-2026 Hour: 03:28 Beirut Timing

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