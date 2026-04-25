US Delegation Departs for Pakistan for Iran Talks Amid US Pressure Campaign

By Staff, Agencies

Senior US envoys are set to travel to Pakistan this weekend for discussions with Iran, according to statements from the White House, in what appears to be a continuation of Washington’s pressure-driven approach toward Tehran. The move comes as the United States intensifies its naval blockade and other coercive measures, raising questions about its commitment to genuine diplomacy.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will participate in talks facilitated by Pakistan. According to her, Iran requested the meeting after repeated calls from President Donald Trump for negotiations. While US officials frame the talks as an opportunity for progress, critics point out the contradiction between calls for diplomacy and ongoing military and economic pressure.

Leavitt emphasized that Trump has maintained firm conditions throughout the process, even while extending a fragile ceasefire. She suggested the US delegation’s role would primarily be to listen, though Washington continues to demand significant concessions, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Vice President JD Vance, who previously took part in earlier rounds of negotiations in April, will not attend the upcoming discussions.

Reports indicate that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to join the talks, signaling Tehran’s willingness to engage diplomatically despite mounting external pressure. However, key Iranian parliamentary figures are not expected to participate, leaving some uncertainty about how much authority will be present at the table.

The broader situation remains tense. While the US insists it is giving diplomacy a chance, its continued naval blockade and aggressive posture have drawn criticism and resistance from Iran, which views these actions as hostile and undermining the very negotiations Washington claims to support.

With internal political dynamics in Iran cited by the US as an obstacle, Washington has extended the ceasefire deadline, demanding a unified proposal from Tehran. Still, many observers see the US approach as placing disproportionate demands on Iran while maintaining policies that complicate trust and meaningful progress.