Satellites Expose ’Israeli’ Destruction in Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" airstrikes have continued across southern Lebanon, while ground incursions near the border have seen bulldozers and demolitions raze buildings and villages in a pattern increasingly echoing Gaza.

Even after last week's ceasefire agreement between "Israel" and Lebanon, those ground operations have continued.

A CNN review of satellite imagery reveals the scale of the destruction. Hundreds of buildings, most of which appear to be homes, have been either completely flattened or rendered uninhabitable.

Satellite imagery and videos from after the April 16 ceasefire announcement show demolitions continuing, with excavators and armored vehicles clearly visible.

Rights groups have warned that "Israel's" military offensive includes heavy strikes on critical infrastructure and healthcare facilities, the targeting of journalists, and psychological warfare against the Lebanese population.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" officials have outlined plans for a long-term "security zone" inside the Lebanese border.

The Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his forces will expand their positions 10 kilometers deep inside Lebanese territory.

Whereas, War Minister Yisrael Katz vowed to destroy all homes in border villages and, after last week’s ceasefire announcement, said demolitions would continue.

For his part, "Israeli" Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the annexation of territory from Lebanon up to the Litani River, saying "Israel" should seize vast swathes of land in southern Lebanon.

Senior "Israeli" officials even said that "Israel" will impose what it calls a “yellow line” in Lebanon, barring residents from returning to areas occupied by the "Israeli" forces, which is a tactic lifted straight from "Israel’s" renewed occupation of Gaza’s territory.

Notably, much of southern Lebanon lies damaged and depopulated after over two years of "Israeli" aggression, with nearly 1.3 million displaced, according to the International Rescue Committee.

CNN satellite analysis shows that in the first 10 days of "Israel's" March offensive, 523 buildings across 22 communities were destroyed—including homes, mosques, pharmacies, and shops—while videos and imagery reveal bulldozers and controlled demolitions in already devastated areas.

Meanwhile, displaced residents insist on returning despite widespread destruction, with one who left a border village in early 2024 later seeing drone footage of it nearly in ruins after renewed war halted rebuilding, and another in the Bekaa Valley confirming satellite images showed his home razed; both rejected plans affecting southern Lebanon, vowing to return “even if only to a tent,” saying: “This is my village, until my final breath.”