Qalibaf Warns US Investors Amid Asset Access Concerns: “Get Out While Open”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned that access to US financial assets could become increasingly restricted if regional tensions escalate, advising investors to “get out while open.”

In a post on X on Saturday, Qalibaf referred to financial safeguards introduced in the United States to “prevent disorderly sale of US assets,” suggesting that some investors may already be facing hidden limitations on how much they can liquidate at once.

He wrote that “some holders can’t sell,” implying that institutional investors could be subject to restrictions capping withdrawals or sales at low percentages. He further cautioned that “the door closes if things escalate,” framing the situation as urgent for global markets.

Qalibaf also noted that the United States is focused on maintaining stability in its bond markets, saying Washington’s “frontline is the yield curve,” a reference to efforts to prevent sharp rises in Treasury yields driven by large-scale sell-offs.

His remarks referenced reporting that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had discussed expanding currency swap arrangements to allies such as the United Arab Emirates and other partners affected by the broader regional conflict involving “Israel.”

According to those reports, US officials are exploring financial support mechanisms to stabilize allied economies amid rising uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict.

Additional reporting indicated that the UAE has raised concerns over economic fallout tied to the war involving “Israel,” and has been in talks with Washington about potential financial safeguards to protect its economy if instability spreads further in the Gulf region.

The escalation began following airstrikes attributed to “Israel,” which targeted senior Iranian military figures, including commanders and officials close to Iran’s leadership. In response, Iranian forces launched missile and drone operations against positions in the “Israeli”-occupied territories, as well as US military bases across the region.

Iran also retaliated by disrupting maritime flows in the Strait of Hormuz, an action that contributed to rising global oil prices and heightened market volatility.