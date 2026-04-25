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Iran Reopens Airspace as Commercial Flights Resume Amid Ongoing US–Iran Talks

Iran Reopens Airspace as Commercial Flights Resume Amid Ongoing US–Iran Talks
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran has resumed commercial flights from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport for the first time since the conflict involving the United States and “Israel” began about two months ago.

State television reported that flights have restarted to destinations including Istanbul, Muscat, and Medina, marking a significant step toward restoring normal air travel operations.

The reopening follows a partial easing of airspace restrictions under a ceasefire agreement that halted active fighting, allowing Iran to gradually restore civilian aviation after weeks of disruption. The move is being viewed as part of broader efforts to stabilize infrastructure and economic activity despite ongoing regional tensions.

At the same time, diplomatic activity is continuing in Islamabad, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held meetings with Pakistan’s leadership as the country plays a mediating role in regional discussions.

The United States has also sent envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for indirect discussions, with Pakistan acting as an intermediary. Iran has maintained that any engagement with US representatives will not be direct.

The White House said President Donald Trump authorized the delegation as part of efforts linked to the ceasefire process, though details remain limited.

While talks continue indirectly, the most visible development remains Iran’s reopening of its airspace and the gradual return of commercial flights, signaling a cautious normalization after weeks of conflict and disruption.

Iran civil aviation UnitedStates

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Last Update: 25-04-2026 Hour: 03:28 Beirut Timing

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