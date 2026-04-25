US Freezes $344 Million in Crypto While Escalating Pressure on Iran Despite Ongoing Talks

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has frozen $344 million in cryptocurrency assets allegedly linked to Iran, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as Washington continues expanding financial sanctions even while diplomatic efforts remain underway.

The Treasury Department said it sanctioned multiple digital wallets and blocked funds as part of what it described as an effort to “degrade Tehran’s ability” to move money internationally. Officials also indicated that the US is intensifying monitoring of digital asset platforms and working with exchanges to track transactions linked to Iran.

However, the timing of the move comes as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are preparing to travel to Pakistan for indirect discussions with Iranian representatives. Iran has consistently emphasized that talks remain mediated and indirect, with Pakistan acting as an intermediary.

The freeze follows earlier military escalation involving the United States and “Israel,” which triggered the current phase of conflict. Despite claims of supporting diplomacy, Washington has continued tightening economic restrictions, including sanctions and financial blockades, which Tehran argues undermine trust and prolong instability.

Iran has maintained that repeated economic pressure alongside negotiations signals a lack of genuine US commitment to de-escalation. The latest sanctions are likely to further complicate efforts to stabilize the situation, even as indirect talks continue through regional mediation.