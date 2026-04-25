Top Official: Hezbollah Rejects Disarmament Pressure Over “Israeli” Occupation

By Staff

A senior Hezbollah official has stated that no regional or international pressure can compel the movement to disarm, reaffirming what it describes as its continued commitment to resisting “Israeli” occupation and aggression.

Hezbollah Political Council Deputy Head Mahmoud Qamati made the remarks on Friday, responding to reported US and “Israeli” calls for the group to lay down its weapons. He said the group’s arms are directly linked to what it considers the liberation of remaining occupied Lebanese territory.

Qamati also criticized discussions within Lebanese political circles about the possibility of direct negotiations with the “Israeli” regime, arguing that such talks would not serve Lebanon’s interests and would not produce meaningful outcomes. He said Lebanese authorities lack a clear approach to dealing with the situation and suggested Hezbollah could serve as a leverage point in any political process.

He further warned against internal attempts to stir unrest in Lebanon, saying such efforts could have serious consequences for national stability.

Separately, lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah, a member of Hezbollah's Loyalty to Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese parliament, also rejected the idea of direct talks with “Israel.” He urged the Lebanese government to reconsider the proposal, warning it could weaken Lebanon’s position and deepen internal divisions.

Fadlallah accused “Israel” of targeting civilians and benefiting from political backing from the United States to justify its actions. He said direct negotiations could be interpreted as legitimizing those actions and called for reliance on national unity and consensus instead.

He warned that continuing down the path of negotiations could create a rift between the government and the Lebanese public, and urged Beirut to instead focus on confronting “Israeli” actions through internal cohesion and resistance-based strategy.