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Velayati: Unified Iran Stands Firm as US–“Israel’’ Pressure Deepens Rift in Western Alliance

Velayati: Unified Iran Stands Firm as US–“Israel’’ Pressure Deepens Rift in Western Alliance
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By Staff, Agencies

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has said that Iran remains unified and resilient in the face of external pressure, while divisions are widening between the United States and its European allies.

In a post on X on Saturday, Velayati rejected claims from Washington that Iran is internally fractured, arguing instead that instability is growing within the Western bloc itself. He pointed to reported disputes between the United States and the United Kingdom over the Malvinas Islands, as well as increasing European calls for greater independence from US policy direction.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced an extension of a ceasefire in the conflict with Iran, citing what he described as internal political divisions within Tehran. Velayati dismissed this narrative, saying Western leaders are projecting their own disagreements onto Iran.

He contrasted Western fragmentation with what he described as Iran’s cohesion, stating that “unified Iran stands in confrontation with the ‘Hebrew–Arab–American front.’” He also emphasized Iran’s perceived geopolitical role, saying: “The whole world is a body, and Iran is the heart.”

Velayati’s comments were made against the backdrop of ongoing tensions following the conflict involving the United States and “Israel,” which Iran says included large-scale military actions and targeted strikes. Iranian forces responded with missile and drone operations against regional military assets over an extended period.

A ceasefire was later brokered, followed by indirect negotiations in Islamabad involving Iranian officials and US representatives through Pakistani mediation. Those talks reportedly included discussions of sanctions relief and troop withdrawals but ended without agreement, with Iran citing a lack of trust in US commitments.

The latest remarks reflect Tehran’s position that, despite external pressure and continuing diplomatic efforts, it views internal Western divisions and inconsistent US policy as key obstacles to lasting stability.

Israel Iran pakistan UnitedStates

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