Araghchi: Iran, Oman Align to Secure Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi praised Oman’s warm hospitality and reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to regional cooperation, safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and a neighbor-first policy.

In a message highlighting Iran’s constructive diplomacy, Araghchi on Sunday expressed gratitude to his Omani hosts following important high-level talks in Muscat.

“Appreciative of my gracious hosts in Oman,” Araghchi posted on X.

“Important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments. As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world. Our neighbors are our priority,” he added.

The statement reflects the Islamic Republic’s consistent policy of strengthening brotherly ties with regional countries and advancing practical solutions for stability in the Gulf -- solutions designed and implemented by the nations of the region themselves

Earlier, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi wrote on X that a good discussion was held on the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s Foreign Minister Dr. Araghchi.

"As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long. Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation."

As the two coastal states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, Iran and Oman hold primary responsibility for securing this critical waterway.

Talks focused on practical steps to ensure safe transit, protecting the economic interests of regional neighbors and the wider global market.

Iran has long insisted that Gulf maritime security be handled collectively by regional states, without destabilizing extra-regional interference.

On Sunday, Araghchi continued shuttle diplomacy between Oman and Pakistan, meeting regional leaders and mediators as US–Iran talks stalled after an inconclusive first round in Muscat, with Tehran blaming Washington’s shifting demands.