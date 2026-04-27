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Araghchi Lands in Russia for Key Regional, International Talks

Araghchi Lands in Russia for Key Regional, International Talks
folder_openIran access_time 21 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Russia for close consultations with Moscow on regional and international developments, alongside efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking upon arrival at Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg on Monday, Araghchi noted that due to the recent US-"Israeli" aggression against the country, there had been a gap in meetings with Russian counterparts.

Araghchi said, “We have tried to use the available opportunity, following our trips to Pakistan and Oman, to travel to Russia,” adding that the meeting would be a chance to discuss the war’s developments and latest situation, and that continued Iran–Russia consultations would be especially important.

Iran’s FM said his visits to Islamabad and Oman focused on bilateral consultations, noting Pakistan’s mediation role in Iran–US talks.

He further said that past negotiations stalled due to US demands and stressed the need to protect Iran’s rights and interests after 40 days of resistance.

Referring to his meetings with senior Omani officials, Araghchi said Iran and Oman, as littoral states of the Strait of Hormuz, must closely coordinate to protect shared interests and ensure safe global passage.

He further noted a broad consensus to continue expert-level consultations amid the waterway’s growing strategic importance.

Iran strait of hormuz Russia war on iran Oman abbas araghchi UnitedStates

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Last Update: 27-04-2026 Hour: 11:05 Beirut Timing

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