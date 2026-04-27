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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, April 25, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, April 25, 2026
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By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, April 25, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

  1. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy breaching the ceasefire by attacking civilians in the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., an “Israeli” Namer vehicle in the village of Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 27-04-2026 Hour: 11:05 Beirut Timing

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