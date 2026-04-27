Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations has issued a strongly worded statement condemning remarks by "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed Hezbollah is undermining the ceasefire and asserted the enemy’s “freedom of action” in Lebanon under alleged US-Lebanon agreements.

The statement rejects the claims as dangerous and misleading attempts to implicate Lebanese authorities in an unapproved deal, affirming resistance as a legitimate response to ongoing ceasefire violations and "Israeli" aggression.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Today, the criminal Zionist enemy’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed that “Hezbollah is undermining the ceasefire,” and that the enemy has the right to “freedom of action” in Lebanon “according to the agreement with the United States and Lebanon.”

Hezbollah condemns Netanyahu’s statements and strongly warns of their serious danger, particularly in attempting to implicate the Lebanese authorities in a bilateral agreement that was made solely between him and Washington, without Lebanon having any say or position on it, and therefore it did not approve it. Hezbollah emphasizes the following:

The Resistance continued targeting of “Israeli” enemy gatherings on our occupied land, and its shelling of enemy settlements in northern occupied Palestine, is a legitimate response to the ongoing violations of the ceasefire since the first day of the temporary truce announcement. These violations have exceeded 500 breaches by land, sea, and air, including shelling, demolition and destruction of homes, leading to dozens of martyrs and wounded among our steadfast people.

The extension of the truce for additional weeks was supposed, according to statements by the Lebanese authorities, to result in a real ceasefire in which the enemy would halt its violations and attacks-especially the demolition and destruction of homes in the South. Instead, it escalated its aggression and attacks, confirming its criminal nature, treachery, and disregard for all international laws and conventions.

The Lebanese authorities claimed that their main condition for attending their ill-fated meeting in Washington with the enemy was to demand a halt to its attacks and the beginning of its withdrawal from our occupied lands. However, we did not hear any clear and public statement to that effect. On the contrary, what was issued by Lebanon’s representative was merely praise for the US president, a partner of the enemy in shedding Lebanese blood, which encouraged the enemy to continue its attacks and violations.

The Lebanese authorities have placed themselves in a dangerous predicament by choosing to appear in a single disgraceful image with representatives of a usurping entity that violates its land and sovereignty and continues killing its people, while pursuing paths that legitimize this enemy’s aggression.

Today, the authorities stand silent and incapable of performing even their most basic national duties toward their land and people, watching as the enemy demolishes homes and devastates everything. They are required to provide a clear explanation to their people regarding the alleged agreement that the enemy uses as justification for its freedom to attack, destroy, and kill.

Hezbollah clearly and decisively affirms that the continued violation of the ceasefire by the enemy, its attacks through shelling, bulldozing, destruction of homes, targeting civilians, and above all its continued occupation of Lebanese territory and violations of sovereignty, will be met with response and resistance that is present and ready to defend its land and people. This is a right guaranteed by international conventions. We will not wait for or rely on failed diplomacy that has proven ineffective, nor on an authority that has failed to protect its country. The people of this land are the true guarantee in confronting this aggression and defeating the occupation.