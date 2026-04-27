Iran to Trump: Four Oil Wells for Every One Iranian Oil Well to Be Attacked

By Staff, Agencies

Esmail Saghab Esfahani, a deputy to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, said on Sunday evening that Iran would respond to any aggression if its infrastructure is targeted, including oil wells, amid the ongoing blockade.

In a post on X, he warned that if any part of the country’s infrastructure, including oil wells, is damaged as a result of the blockade, Tehran will retaliate by inflicting four times the damage on similar infrastructure in countries supporting the aggression.

He added that Iran’s “calculation is different,” stating, “One oil well for four.”

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that Iran’s oil infrastructure could “explode” within roughly three days, attributing the risk to "mechanical problems" he alleged were worsened by a US blockade on Iranian vessels.

Speaking to Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing,” Trump said, in an implicit menacing tone, “When you have, you know, lines of vast amounts of oil pouring through your system, if for any reason that line is closed because you can’t continue to put it into containers or ships, which has happened to them - they have no ships because of the blockade - what happens is that line explodes from within, both mechanically and in the earth.”

“It’s something that happens where it just explodes. And they say they only have about three days left before that happens. And when it explodes, you can never, regardless, you can never rebuild it the way it was,” he added.