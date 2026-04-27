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Hebrew Reports: Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, ‘Israel’ Cancels Mount ‘Meron’ Gatherings 

Hebrew Reports: Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, ‘Israel’ Cancels Mount ‘Meron’ Gatherings 
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By Staff

“Israeli” media acknowledged on Monday that Sunday security incidents along the northern border with Lebanon are still affecting the daily routine of “Israelis”.

As an indication of the scale of the threat posed by Hezbollah’s operations, “Israeli” media reported that authorities officially announced the cancellation of the traditional celebrations in the Mount Meron area, out of concern that gatherings could be targeted by Hezbollah rockets amid fears of a mass-casualty incident.”

“Israeli” media further noted that this decision reflects a worsening sense of insecurity in the region and the authorities’ difficulty in maintaining normal daily life.

For its part, the “Israeli” “Maariv” daily underscored a reversal in the current situation, stating that Hezbollah is carrying out attacks on army forces from dawn until evening, leaving the army in a position where it is unable to take the initiative.

The newspaper also warned that “this situation will not last,” pointing to “the challenge posed by Hezbollah to ‘Israeli’ forces,” amid “fears that this escalation could exceed its limits, to a point where ‘Israeli’ public opinion would be unable to contain this chaotic situation.”

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon Hezbollah SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 27-04-2026 Hour: 11:05 Beirut Timing

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