By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, April 26, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and carrying out attacks on villages in southern Lebanon that martyred and wounded civilians:

Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:10 a.m., an “Israeli” army evacuation unit in the village of Taybeh, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., the newly established “Israeli” artillery position in the village of Bayada, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m., a Merkava tank in the square of the village of Taybeh, with two offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:55 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Tal Al-Nahhas area at the outskirts of the village of Kfarkila, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}