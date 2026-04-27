Trump Dinner Gunman’s Manifesto Calls Targets ’Pedophile, Rapist, Traitor’

By Staff, Agencies

The armed attacker who penetrated security at a press dinner attended by US President Donald Trump laid out his motives in a manifesto, listing US officials as targets “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

The attacker, identified as 31-year-old California teacher Cole Allen, sent a note to relatives roughly ten minutes before Saturday’s attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, according to the New York Post, which first published the text.

In the 1,052-word manifesto, signed Cole “coldForce” “Friendly Federal Assassin” Allen, the suspect described himself as a “half-black, half-white” American citizen and framed his actions as a matter of personal responsibility to hold the government accountable.

“And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” he wrote, identifying Trump administration officials – explicitly excluding FBI Director Kash Patel – as targets “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

Although Allen said he aimed to minimize casualties among security personnel, hotel staff, and guests by “using buckshot,” he admitted that he “would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary,” arguing that those attending the event were “complicit” by choice.

Referring repeatedly to his alleged Christian faith, the gunman went on to address anticipated criticism of his actions with a list of “rebuttals.”

“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial,” Allen wrote.

“I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration,” he added.

Allen wrote, in apparent reference to grievances including strikes on Venezuela-linked boats, the US attack on an Iranian girls’ school, immigration enforcement, and the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Trump dismissed the suspect in remarks to CBS’s 60 Minutes, framing him as radicalized after reviewing a manifesto.

Allen, a Torrance-based tutor and engineering graduate with a game development background, had no criminal record and is believed to have acted alone, investigators said. He had legally purchased firearms, trained at shooting ranges, traveled from Los Angeles to Washington by train, and reportedly told his sister he would do “something” to fix the world.