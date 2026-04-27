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The Enemy Kills The Image: A Series of Crimes Against journalists in Lebanon

The Enemy Kills The Image: A Series of Crimes Against journalists in Lebanon
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents a sustained campaign of targeting journalists across Lebanon, where those carrying the truth have been repeatedly struck by “Israeli” fire despite clear press identification.

Since October 2023, journalists from Reuters, Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, and Al Akhbar have been killed in repeated strikes across Lebanon, often while in marked “PRESS” gear or vehicles, suggesting a pattern aimed at silencing reporting and obstructing frontline documentation of events.


The Enemy Kills The Image: A Series of Crimes Against journalists in Lebanon

Israel Lebanon press zionist aggression journalists at risk violence against journalists SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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