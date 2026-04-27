DPRK Unveils Memorial for Fallen Russia War Soldiers

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [DPRK] has opened a state memorial museum honoring Korean People’s Army [KPA] soldiers killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, during a ceremony attended by senior Russian officials and leader Kim Jong Un.

The Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations was opened on April 26 in Pyongyang, timed to mark the first anniversary of the conclusion of operations to liberate Kursk from Ukrainian forces.

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Beloussov and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin joined DPRK Defence Minister No Kwang Chol at the inauguration, where the remains of DPRK soldiers were interred and Kim Jong Un paid respects.

The ceremony also included families, commanders, a concert, fireworks, and an air force flyover.

Putin, in a letter read at the ceremony, credited DPRK forces with playing a “decisive” role in operations in Kursk and praised their “extraordinary bravery” alongside Russian troops.

He framed the partnership as rooted in shared history and said both countries would continue strengthening their strategic alliance.

Kim Jong Un praised the “liberation of Kursk” as a “sacred undertaking” and reaffirmed DPRK support for Russia’s sovereignty and security policies, expressing confidence in Moscow’s victory.

Both sides also discussed expanding military and political cooperation, including a proposed 2027–2031 cooperation plan.