“Israel Hayom”: Division Increases between Military, Political Establishments

By Staff

Amid the “Israeli” failure to achieve its goals in Lebanon, “Israeli” media reports have highlighted growing tensions within the entity’s security and political establishment over the ongoing military situation along the northern front with Lebanon.

According to commentary by “Israeli” journalist Yoav Limor published in “Israel Hayom”, a widening divide has emerged between the “Israeli” military leadership and the political echelon regarding the objectives and outcomes of operations in Lebanon. Limor noted that this is not the first such disagreement in recent weeks.

He cited earlier remarks attributed to a senior “Israeli” officer, who told journalists in a briefing that current operations in Lebanon are not intended to disarm Hezbollah and are unlikely to achieve that goal. This assessment, according to the report, reflects internal military skepticism about the strategic effectiveness of the campaign’s stated objectives.

The commentary further suggested increasing frustration within the military establishment, with claims that political leadership- specifically Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu- may be seeking to shift responsibility for what are described as “limited results” in Lebanon, as well as partial outcomes related to Iran, onto the military leadership.

Despite “Israeli” forces maintaining control over multiple positions in southern Lebanon, the report notes ongoing operational challenges, particularly in providing full protection to northern “Israeli” communities and deployed troops, especially under current operational constraints.

The article also referenced recent casualties among “Israeli” soldiers from the elite Golani Brigade following a reported Hezbollah attack, underscoring the continued intensity of cross-border hostilities.

In a broader strategic assessment, the commentary argued that “Israel” had believed it was placing Hezbollah in a strategic disadvantage, but instead may have become entangled in a prolonged operational trap.

It warned that unless “Israel” finds a way to alter its current trajectory, the coming months could see continued escalation and sustained military pressure on Israeli forces along the northern border.