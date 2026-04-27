Iran’s Resilience- People and State- Topples American Superiority

Mohammad Raad, Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Parliamentary Bloc

Among the points that warrant reflection in any overall assessment of the US–Zionist war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran is “President Trump’s astonishment- his shock and anger at Tehran’s insistence on resilience and confrontation, and its refusal to surrender despite the heavy losses it has suffered. Chief among these were the targeting of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as well as a number of key military, security, and political figures, in addition to the widespread destruction of capabilities, facilities, missile launch platforms, air defense bases, radars, factories, and more.

Trump and his aides had not imagined that, after such strikes, there would remain in Iran those who would firmly persist in continuing the confrontation against the US–Zionist aggression- rising with high confidence grounded in broad popular participation unparalleled in the history of wars- in order to defeat the objectives of this aggression and block its project of domination. This project aims not only at controlling Iran, but also at dominating oil and gas markets, controlling strategic international passageways, and cutting off energy supply routes to China- the main declared target of American arrogance at this stage.

No country in past or modern history could have withstood such major leadership and military losses as Iran did in March 2026 at the hands of the American and Zionist aggressors. Therefore, the shock that struck Trump and his partners is entirely natural. One of the key reasons for this overwhelming astonishment- and what deepens their disappointment and bitterness despite their exaggerated sense of power and dominance- is Iran’s resilience, steadfastness, sustained confidence, and continued ability to confront after the initial blow. It reflects a misreading and miscalculation of the foundations of the Islamic Republic’s system, and of the tightly interwoven ideological, mobilizational, organizational, and civilizational relationship between the leadership, its supporting forces, and the Iranian people- who, through their awareness and role, constitute the fundamental pillar of sovereignty and independence.

The Iranian authority does not descend upon the people by foreign parachutes or external directives, nor are the Iranian people merely a demographic mass filling a space to be tossed around by politicians in power struggles. Rather, they are active and serious producers of authority, based on firm visionary, principled, and realistic foundations that shape aspirations toward achieving both sectoral and comprehensive interests within the framework of the Islamic Republic’s national interests.

This unique interconnection- rare even globally and virtually absent in the Arab world- naturally shocks the reckless hegemon whose project of domination relies on an apparent superiority in vast material capabilities that are not matched by a minimum level of persuasive and positively influential civilizational values. Such values would otherwise make the US administration a credible example in upholding peace, security, justice, and stability.

Iran’s resilience and the steadfastness of the resistance in Lebanon are two models whose success will encourage their replication in many countries, systems, and environments that learn the lesson and respect their identity and existence.

Superiority does not merely mean possessing military and material capabilities to use against others in war. True superiority must also include a convincing justification that resorting to war carries legitimacy derived from adherence to the principles and values of international and humanitarian law. Without this, the powerful party loses its claim to superiority and instead places itself in the position of a bully or an outlaw.

Trump himself undermined and humiliated American superiority before the entire world when he threatened to use force to annihilate what he called “Iranian civilization,” revealing that the United States is not a force for building order, but merely a force of threat, destruction, and demolition. In doing so, he stripped away any claim to superiority or expectation of lawful, ethical conduct from his administration.

It has become clear- through both the current war and previous ones- that the imbalance within the American system between power and values is the deeper cause of US policy failures worldwide, despite all propaganda and promotional narratives- especially in dealing with countries whose peoples play an active role in shaping their systems and policies. The same applies to the flawed understanding and superficial assessments- shared by both the US administration and the Zionist entity- of systems rooted in genuine popular will. Hence the parallel shocks: the shock of the entity at Hezbollah’s ability to recover and quickly rebound after its leadership was targeted; and the shock of the United States at Iran’s continued resilience and confrontation in the face of a major war of aggression.

What we have witnessed in Gaza, and what the Hezbollah environment and the Islamic Republic of Iran have endured- had it been faced by any artificial state or environment in today’s world- the globe would have seen white flags covering rooftops. But history unfolds according to its own laws; those who have done wrong will come to know the fate to which they will return, and the final outcome belongs to the righteous.

The cohesion of the Islamic system in Iran and the resistance environment in Lebanon stems from the sincerity and depth of principled commitment to a civilizational mission, and from a more just and less selective application of laws, regulations, and norms within the system or society.

Respect for both the individual and the collective, a commitment to honesty and justice in practice, and the safeguarding of the integrity of this mission-driven model from distortion, defamation, and falsification- all of this strengthens cohesion and fosters readiness for sacrifice in defense of truth.

Because such elements of cohesion are rare in artificial or functional regimes, and in non-mission-driven societies, the rapid collapse of such systems under heavy enemy strikes- especially those targeting leadership and capabilities- is natural and proportionate to the force of the blow.

In contrast, in ideologically cohesive environments and systems that safeguard the interests and principles of such communities- sharing with them the responsibility of preserving homeland, sovereignty, human dignity, and vital interests- external aggression is met with an equal or stronger rebound in defense of existence and identity.

Iran’s resilience and the steadfastness of the resistance in Lebanon are clear expressions of this equation, and their success will encourage its replication in many countries, systems, and environments that learn the lesson and respect their identity and existence.