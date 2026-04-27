Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

In his strongly worded statement, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, outlined Hezbollah’s view of recent regional developments, the war with “Israel,” and internal Lebanese political decisions, while reaffirming commitment to continued resistance.

Below is the statement of Sheikh Qassem:

The “Israeli” enemy, backed by the tyrannical United States, has been betting on ending Hezbollah, its Islamic Resistance and the people closely aligned with it in dignity, pride and honor. It has used every possible means—crime, aggression, conspiracy and pressure—but has failed since the start of Operation Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Bas Battle] on September 23, 2024, and up to this moment.

The enemy’s decisive bet came on March 2, 2026, but it was met with Operation Devoured Chaff [Al-Asf Al-Ma’koul Battle]. The “Israeli” enemy, its sponsors, the defeated parties, and the wider world were all taken by surprise by the steadfastness, courage, and intensity of the Resistance fighters, the diversity and effectiveness of their combat methods, and the precise leadership and control of the battlefield. Equally striking was the strong popular support for the Resistance, despite displacement and heavy sacrifices. The enemy has reached a dead end—this Resistance remains strong and cannot be defeated.

In this atmosphere of sacrifice, dignity, and the defeat of the enemy, the authorities rushed into a humiliating, unnecessary, and gratuitous concession— its only justification being submission without any return, not even by the slightest margin.

In the midst of this atmosphere of sacrifice, dignity and the enemy’s failure, the political authority rushed into a humiliating and unnecessary concession, justified only by blind submission without any return or not even by the slightest margin [“less worth than the sneezing of a goat”]. We categorically reject direct negotiations. Those in authority must understand that their approach will neither benefit Lebanon nor themselves. What the “Israeli”-American enemy wants is beyond their reach, and what they hope to gain will not be granted to them.

The only path forward is through securing five key points before anything else: stopping the aggression by land, sea and air; the withdrawal of “Israel” from occupied territories; the release of detainees; the return of residents to their villages and towns; and reconstruction.

This authority cannot continue while it abandons Lebanon’s rights, gives up land and confronts its own resisting people. It must return to its people and unite them, becoming a government of the entire nation—not of one segment—based on the Taif Agreement. Its responsibility is to reverse its dangerous mistakes that are dragging Lebanon into instability, stop direct negotiations with the “Israeli” enemy in favor of indirect ones, and cancel its March 2 decision criminalizing the Resistance and its supporters—more than half of the Lebanese population—so that genuine internal dialogue can take place without submission to “Israeli” or foreign dictates.

The solution begins by recognizing that the problem is the aggression itself, and that Resistance is a response to that aggression—not its cause. The Resistance’s weapons exist to repel aggression; they are defensive weapons for survival in a time of occupation and in light of the enemy’s clear goal of incorporating Lebanon into what it calls a “Greater ‘Israel’.”

We will not abandon our weapons or our defense. The field has proven the Resistance’s readiness for a Karbala-like epic. The sacrifices are great, but they are the price of liberation and dignity—borne by our great Lebanese people and their honorable Resistance, in a choice between two paths: liberation and honor, or occupation and humiliation. “Far be it from us to accept humiliation.”

As for those who call for surrender, their position is strange—they are not under direct attack, yet they benefit from the sacrifices of others and accept minor political gains at the expense of the blood of their own people and the occupation of parts of Lebanon. Return to national unity so that all may win and the enemy may lose.

The ceasefire would not have been achieved without the Islamic Republic of Iran, through negotiations in Pakistan, following the legendary steadfastness of the resistance and its people in Lebanon. We thank Iran.

Why did the authority harden its position? Any ceasefire coming through any mediator should be accepted, but no one should negotiate Lebanon’s conditions except Lebanon itself. Then came the “bloody black Wednesday,” with an “Israeli” attack on Beirut and all of Lebanon—200 airstrikes in ten minutes, more than 300 civilian martyrs and over 1,200 wounded. The “Israeli” enemy justified its actions by claiming the Lebanese state was not part of the ceasefire. The authority then responded, leading to what it called a “day of shame” in Washington through direct talks with the enemy, after which the US State Department issued an agreement claiming Lebanon had signed it without even meeting, including a ceasefire from the Lebanese side and granting “Israel” freedom to continue its aggression, along with recognition of the need to curb Hezbollah and other “outlaw groups.” No official Lebanese response was heard—has the authority decided to stand alongside the “Israeli” enemy against its own people?

We still hope the authority will reverse its dangerous course. It must be made clear: these direct negotiations and their outcomes are considered nonexistent to us. They do not concern us in any way. We will continue our defensive resistance for Lebanon and its people. We will not return to the situation before March 2. We will respond to “Israeli” aggression and confront it. No matter the threats, we will not retreat, bow or be defeated. Let them threaten as they wish—God’s men in the field do not bow their heads; rather, they subdue the tyrants of the earth.

We stand united with all honorable forces, including the Amal Movement, national political factions and figures from across regions and sects. We will not abandon the blood of the martyrs entrusted to us, foremost among them the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safieedine, all the martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners and our displaced people with all their sacrifices.

Do not ask about our capabilities—they are not measured in months or years. They are built on three pillars: faith, will and capability, and these do not run out. Look at the steadfastness of the fighters and the greatness of our people, and you will understand our strength. As God promised the believers: {We certainly help Our messengers and the believers, ‘both’ in this worldly life and on the Day the witnesses will stand forth ‘for testimony’} [Ghafir, 51].

Record this for history: the “Israeli” enemy will not remain on a single inch of our occupied land. Our people will return to every last part of our southern border with occupied Palestine. And to our people—as we resisted together, we will rebuild together.

Welcome to all who support Lebanon, its liberation and reconstruction. As for those who serve the enemy’s agenda and weaken Lebanon’s strength, they are not welcome.