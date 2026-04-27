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“Israeli” Outlet: Hezbollah’s Drone Edge Grows as ‘Israel’ Struggles to Counter

“Israeli” Outlet: Hezbollah’s Drone Edge Grows as ‘Israel’ Struggles to Counter
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By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah has significantly expanded its use of explosive drones, increasingly relying on them as a primary weapon instead of missiles and anti-tank systems, Hebrew Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, Hezbollah operates fiber-optic-guided drones carrying around 6 kilograms of explosives, capable of reaching up to 15 kilometers and resistant to “Israeli” electronic warfare systems.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” army acknowledges a recent surge in their deployment, citing their accuracy and difficulty to intercept, while noting Hezbollah’s high level of proficiency with systems similar to those seen in the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

In response, the “Israeli” military is testing new detection and interception methods that do not depend on electronic warfare.

Overall, the situation is described as a growing technological arms race, with no comprehensive solution currently available to counter such drone threats worldwide.

Israel Lebanon zionist entity drones Hezbollah IslamicResistance IsraeliOccupation

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