How Iranian Resilience Turned the World’s Greatest Power into a Mere Maritime and Political Pirate

Ihab Shawqi

Iran’s steadfastness has achieved a major strategic victory by thwarting the largest colonial-style offensive, carried out with both international and Arab complicity. In doing so, it has reduced the most powerful state in the modern world to little more than a maritime pirate and an incapacitated power—unable not only to win the battle, but even to manage it.

For the first time, the United States appeared confused, weakened, and stripped of its leverage after exhausting its options, maneuvers, and tactics. It stood largely alone in confronting Iran and resistance movements, backed only by the “Israeli” entity, which depends heavily on American support and dons the armor of the US empire to project force and violence—seeking to present itself as a regional superpower, despite the resistance’s firm belief that on its own it is “weaker than a spider’s web.”

The United States committed a series of fatal strategic errors, foremost among them its initial misjudgment of the resistance’s strength and its failure to understand its doctrine. It built its plans around a “shock and awe” strategy without preparing viable alternatives.

When Iran and the resistance forces absorbed the initial massive strike, proving themselves immune to shock and intimidation—unafraid, unwilling to compromise, and fully prepared—they successfully shifted the conflict into the mode they had planned: one of attrition, inflicting sustained pain on the adversary, targeting its critical structures, and blinding its intelligence capabilities. In doing so, they acquired a powerful international lever that transformed the conflict from a regional confrontation into a global issue, compelling a previously silent and complicit international community to act and apply pressure once its own material interests were affected. This underscored that such actors intervene only when their interests are at stake, not out of principle or justice.

The weakened American empire has since been reduced to maritime piracy, responding to Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz by seizing unarmed civilian commercial vessels—actions it publicly celebrates. This stands in stark contrast to its original naval doctrine, which envisioned dominance over the high seas as a cornerstone of global hegemony.

Similarly, the United States—once presenting itself as a beacon of freedom and democracy—has engaged in what can be described as political piracy in Lebanon. It has sought to bypass the Lebanese constitution, national laws, and the Taif Agreement, attempting to engineer internal discord and impose arrangements that normalize cooperation with “Israel”. These efforts threaten Lebanon’s unity, civil peace, constitutional order, and consensus-based democracy, particularly after failing to subdue the resistance or isolate Iran from its regional allies.

A common thread in these American actions is its inability to subjugate Iran, leading to a strategic impasse: it cannot retreat without admitting a humiliating defeat, nor advance without incurring further setbacks. Consequently, it has attempted to strip Iran of its negotiating leverage through two primary avenues:

1. Maritime pressure—to force Iran to relinquish its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz and return to negotiations under conditions that obscure its strategic gains.

2. Political pressure—to fragment the unity of resistance fronts, isolate Hezbollah in Lebanon, and confront it directly, even at the cost of destabilizing Lebanon’s state and society.

However, the United States and its Zionist and Arab proxies were taken aback by the resilience of Iran and Hezbollah. Iran has not only withstood the blockade but has turned it into a point of confrontation, signaling its willingness to break it by force—contrary to expectations that sanctions would push it toward concessions.

In Lebanon, the resistance likewise demonstrated firmness by responding to violations, restoring the effectiveness of its deterrence framework, and refusing to revert to passive arrangements that delegate responsibility to a state apparatus it considers incapable of defending the country. It has also rejected direct negotiations, emphasizing that its focus lies on realities on the ground rather than diplomatic outcomes.

Given these developments, the United States, “Israel”, and their regional allies—who continue to wager on the defeat of the resistance—are left with little choice but to acknowledge the emerging balance of power. Iran and the resistance movements have made it clear that there will be no retreat, that reciprocity will define future engagement, and that neither coercive power nor claims of dubious legitimacy will succeed in imposing new forms of domination.

Iran asserts that it respects international law and exercises its legitimate right to self-defense, including control over its territorial waters and the strategic use of its geography to protect its interests—not for aggression or bullying. Likewise, the resistance in Lebanon affirms its respect for the state, the Taif Agreement, the constitution, and the law, while maintaining its right to confront aggression and occupation and uses its weapons solely against the enemy. Meanwhile, the camp of the enemies—from the United States to the Zionist entity and its Arab proxies—is the one violating international norms and engaging in various forms of piracy.

Conclusion

The transformation of a major global power, such as the United States, along with aligned regional actors, into what can be described as pirates signals a broader decline in their influence and the emergence of a new era defined by shifting balances of power. Iran and the resistance remain poised for further confrontations, prepared to consolidate this new strategic and political reality.