Araghchi Hails Strategic Partnership with Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has praised the unbreakable strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, stressing that recent regional developments have only served to highlight the depth and resilience of Tehran-Moscow ties.

In a statement issued on Tuesday on X following high-level engagements in Moscow, Araghchi expressed deep satisfaction at conducting discussions “at the highest level” as West Asia faces profound shifts caused by the continued destabilizing policies of the Israeli regime and its Western backers.

“Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux,” Araghchi wrote.

“Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy,” he stated.

The foreign minister held cordial meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

Putin hailed the Iranian people for "bravely and heroically" fighting to preserve their national sovereignty and expressed hope that they would overcome these difficult times and peace would return to their country.

Putin said that Russia will take every necessary step to ensure the interests of Iran and other regional countries and to help restore peace in the region as soon as possible.

Lavrov, who was present at the meeting, later described the meeting as “useful.”

“Relations between Russia and Iran, which represent a strategic partnership, will be strengthened,” Araghchi said.

He slammed the silence of some countries in the face of US violations and bullying, warning that such a double-standard approach will impact the entire international community.

Pointing to Pakistan's mediation efforts, the foreign minister said the United States’ unreasonable demands, shifting positions, threatening rhetoric, and frequent breaches of its commitments have hindered progress in diplomacy.

Russia, a key partner in the emerging multipolar world order, has consistently stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Iran against unilateralism, sanctions, and attempts by the United States and the Israeli entity to sow chaos across West Asia.