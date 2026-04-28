German Chancellor: US “Humiliated” By Iran’s Leadership

By Staff, Agencies

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the US lacks a coherent negotiation strategy and is being “humiliated” by Iran.

Merz made the remarks as the vital Strait of Hormuz remains closed to most shipping, driving up global energy prices.

“The Iranians are clearly stronger than expected, and the Americans clearly have no truly convincing strategy in the negotiations either,” Merz said during a visit to a school in Marsberg, North Rhine-Westphalia.

“The problem with conflicts like this is always that you don’t just have to get in – you also have to get out again. We saw that very painfully in Afghanistan for 20 years. We saw it in Iraq,” the chancellor said, according to Deutsche Welle.

“At the moment, I do not see what strategic exit the Americans will choose, especially since the Iranians are negotiating very skillfully – or very skillfully not negotiating,” he added.

Merz argued that “an entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, particularly by the so-called Revolutionary Guards.”

The New York Times and Reuters, citing US officials, reported on Monday that President Donald Trump was not satisfied with Iran’s most recent proposal to reopen the strait and end the conflict.

On Sunday, the president canceled his envoys’ trip to Pakistan for talks with Iran, arguing that he has “all the cards.”

The US and "Israel" began a war against Iran on February 28, with the stated goal of dismantling Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. However, despite intense airstrikes, the allies have been unable to stop Iran from launching missiles and drones at "Israel" and US bases in the region.

Trump has also failed to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran closed to “hostile” shipping.