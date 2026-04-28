Trump Displeased with Iran’s Ceasefire Plan

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has voiced dissatisfaction with a recent Iranian proposal to end the ongoing war, Reuters reported citing a US official, further clouding prospects for a near-term resolution to a conflict that has shaken global energy markets and caused heavy losses.

The proposal reportedly calls for a phased approach to negotiations, beginning with an end to hostilities and addressing maritime tensions in the Gulf, before discussions over Iran’s nuclear program.

However, Washington has maintained that any diplomatic process must include nuclear issues from the outset, a point that remains a key obstacle.

A US official familiar with internal discussions said Trump rejected the framework during a meeting with advisors on Monday, citing its failure to address core US demands.

The White House reiterated its stance publicly, with spokesperson Olivia Wales stating that the United States “will not negotiate through the press” and remains firm on its conditions for ending the war launched earlier this year alongside "Israeli" forces.

Efforts to revive diplomacy have shown signs of faltering. A planned visit to Islamabad by Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and senior advisor Jared Kushner was canceled, even as Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi intensified regional consultations.

Araghchi traveled between Pakistan and Oman before heading to Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin and received support from Moscow.

Global oil markets are under pressure as the standoff drives volatility and pushes prices higher, with sharp disruptions reported in the Strait of Hormuz and a steep drop in shipping activity.

Several tankers carrying Iranian crude were reportedly turned back amid a US naval blockade, which Tehran has condemned as piracy, further straining global supply chains.

At the political level, Trump faces growing domestic scrutiny, while Iranian officials say their ceasefire proposal includes phased steps starting with a truce and reopening the strait, followed later by broader negotiations including the nuclear issue.