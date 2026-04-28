Talaei-Nik: Iran Vows to Share “US Defeat” Experience with SCO Allies

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister Reza Talaei-Nik said the US can no longer impose its policies on independent states and that Iran is ready to share its experience confronting Washington with Shanghai Cooperation Organization members.

Talaei-Nik made the remarks upon arriving in Bishkek, leading a military delegation to attend a meeting of defense ministers from Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, including Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, and Belarus.

During separate meetings with defense officials, Talaei-Nik said that Washington would eventually be compelled to abandon what he described as "illegal and illogical demands", attributing this to the resilience of the Iranian people and its armed forces.

He added that Iran is ready to transfer its experience in “defeating the United States” to other SCO members, stating that “the entire world today views the United States and the 'Israeli' entity as symbols of state terrorism.”

Talaei-Nik also emphasized that Iran, alongside maintaining readiness to defend itself and meet the needs of its armed forces, is prepared to share its defense and military capabilities with independent countries, particularly SCO members.

Separately, sources familiar with the matter told CNN earlier that the United States and Iran may not be as far apart as publicly perceived, despite the absence of a second round of talks in Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump has demanded Iran surrender its military-grade enriched uranium and end enrichment, terms Tehran rejects while insisting its nuclear program is peaceful. Iran has also proposed a three-stage framework to resume negotiations if accepted by Washington.

Reuters says Trump rejected Iran’s three-phase proposal, calling it insufficient on key US demands and casting doubt on a near-term deal.

The White House said it won’t negotiate through the press and remains firm on its conditions to end the war launched with "Israeli" forces earlier this year.