Lebanon’s Berri: No Talks Without Lebanon Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Tuesday that political talks are on hold until a genuine ceasefire is reached, ruling out any near-term presidential meeting.

Berri told visitors who met him at his residence in Ain al-Tineh that “everything is on hold, and no matters will be discussed before a ceasefire is reached,” stressing that the current priority is to halt the war.

Asked about the Lebanese president’s remarks calling for a ceasefire before negotiations, Berri deferred the question to the president, asking, “Where is the ceasefire today”

Addressing reports of a potential government reshuffle discussed with a Saudi envoy, Berri reiterated that “the priority is a ceasefire,” adding that government matters remain on hold until the ceasefire in Lebanon is officially settled.

According to the visitors, Berri indicated that hopes remain tied to the possibility of serious progress in ongoing US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad.

He also warned against any attempts to manipulate the Lebanese pound’s exchange rate, cautioning that such actions could have catastrophic consequences on the country.

Meanwhile, confrontations continue along the Lebanese-Palestinian border, where the Resistance in Lebanon is confronting ongoing aggressive attacks by the "Israeli" occupation.

Violations of the ceasefire agreement by the "Israeli" occupation have also persisted, with airstrikes targeting towns and villages across southern Lebanon, resulting in casualties and extensive destruction, including the demolition of homes and buildings.

Against this backdrop of stalled diplomacy and continued escalation on the ground, Lebanon’s top leadership has sought to present a unified position on the conditions for any future talks.

In the context of the Lebanese president's remarks yesterday, President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed that Lebanon’s position on engagement with “Israel” remains unchanged, stressing that “a ceasefire is a necessary first step for any subsequent negotiations,” a stance conveyed to the American side and reiterated in April talks.

He added that a US statement reflected a “clear commitment” that “'Israel' will not carry out any offensive military operations including civilian, military, and other state targets on Lebanese territory by land, sea, and air," —something yet to materialize as strikes continue in the South and Bekaa.

Aoun stressed this remains Lebanon’s official stance, saying it is “not concerned with any other statements” and has not endorsed them.