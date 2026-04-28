Netanyahu’s War on Lebanon Disguised as a ’War on Hezbollah’

By Staff, Agencies

French politician Mathilde Panot has denounced "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserting that the so-called “war on Hezbollah” is merely a pretext masking a broader war against the Lebanese people.

Speaking to Franceinfo, Panot rejected the narrative that the war targets Hezbollah, stressing instead that civilians are bearing the brunt of "Israeli" aggression.

She pointed to the killing of journalists, including a recently killed reporter, the ninth to be killed, as evidence that those targeted have no connection to Hezbollah.

“Is she Hezbollah?” Panot asked, underscoring that such attacks deliberately strike at independent voices.

She further highlighted the targeting of emergency responders, noting that around 100 rescuers were hit while carrying out humanitarian duties in ambulances.

According to Panot, these actions clearly demonstrate that the campaign extends far beyond any military confrontation with Hezbollah and instead aims at dismantling the fabric of Lebanese society.

Panot also drew attention to the April 8 massacre, in which more than 300 Lebanese civilians were martyred in strikes she said were intended to spread terror among the population.

Such acts, she emphasized, “have nothing to do with Hezbollah.”

For Panot, these patterns expose the reality behind "Israeli" claims: The “war on Hezbollah” narrative serves as a cover for a wider assault on Lebanon and its people.