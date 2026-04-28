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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, April 27, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, April 27, 2026
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By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, April 27, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and its attacks on villages and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., an “Israeli” D9 military bulldozer as it was demolishing homes in the village of Bint Jbeil, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., two gatherings of “Israeli” troops in the city of Naqoura, with two offensive drones, scoring confirmed hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

 

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 28-04-2026 Hour: 11:06 Beirut Timing

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