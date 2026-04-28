UN Mission: Iran Asserts Authority in Strait of Hormuz, Blames US for Maritime Disruptions

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has stated that the country considers itself legally entitled to take what it describes as “necessary and proportionate measures” in the Strait of Hormuz, while holding the United States responsible for any disruption to maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

In statements posted on X on Tuesday, the mission said US actions in the Strait have significantly undermined international maritime safety. The remarks followed Iran’s participation in a United Nations Security Council meeting on maritime security a day earlier.

The mission emphasized that Iran is not a signatory to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and therefore does not view its provisions as legally binding. It added that, as the primary coastal state, Iran claims authority to take security-related measures within the Strait to counter threats and prevent hostile use of the passage.

Iran also said it reserves the right to guarantee safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and to defend its national interests against what it describes as hostile activities.

The statement further accused the United States of engaging in unlawful maritime conduct, including imposing a naval blockade, seizing Iranian vessels, and detaining crews. It described these actions as violations of international law and the UN Charter, characterizing them as acts of piracy.

According to the mission, such US policies represent a serious threat to regional stability and international shipping routes, especially as tensions in the area continue to rise. It also called for accountability over what it termed US violations.

The comments come amid ongoing disputes over a US-enforced blockade on Iranian ports and shipping routes, as well as reported mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have rejected the blockade as illegal and have argued that it violates a ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 8 and was later extended by the United States.