“Israeli” Strikes Martyr Five Civilians in Gaza, Including Child

By Staff, Agencies

A new wave of “Israeli” strikes in the Gaza Strip has martyred at least five Palestinian civilians, including a 9-year-old boy, as violations of the ceasefire continue.

Medical sources said an “Israeli” drone strike martyred the child, Adel Al Najjar, in eastern Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Tuesday. In a separate attack, another “Israeli” airstrike targeted a vehicle in Gaza City, killing four additional people.

At Nasser Hospital, relatives gathered to mourn the boy, whose body was wrapped in white cloth. Witnesses said women cried beside his body as it lay on a stretcher, while men performed funeral prayers before his burial. Family members said the child had been collecting cardboard used for cooking, amid severe shortages of electricity and cooking gas in the besieged territory.

Despite a ceasefire that began in October 2025, violence in Gaza has continued, with near-daily attacks reported. Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, hundreds of Palestinians have reportedly been killed and thousands injured.

Overall, the conflict since October 2023 has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and injuries, along with widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

Violence has also intensified in the occupied West Bank, where ongoing “Israeli” military raids and settler attacks have resulted in over a thousand Palestinian deaths, thousands of injuries, and tens of thousands of arrests since October 2023.