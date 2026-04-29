Health Ministry: ’Israeli’ Strike on Jibshit, Southern Lebanon, Claim 2, Wounds 13

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said an "Israeli" strike on the town of Jibshit in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon martyred two people and wounded 13 others, as ceasefire violations continue.

In an initial toll, the ministry said the martyrs included women and children, while the strike leveled at least four residential buildings.

The attack comes amid intensified "Israeli" strikes across southern Lebanon in recent hours.

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] bombed several towns, including Majdal Zoun, al-Mansouri, al-Shahabiya, al-Tiri, Jwayya, Toulin, and Khirbet Selem, in addition to a raid between al-Bazouriyeh and Tayr Dibba.

IOF also shelled the town of Yohmar Shaqif with phosphorus, while additional bombardment was reported in Naqoura in the Tyre district.

This escalation follows a series of deadly attacks, including a massacre in Majdal Zoun and the claiming of three Lebanese Civil Defense members while carrying out humanitarian duties.

According to the Health Ministry, the latest wave of strikes has left at least nine people martyred in a preliminary toll.

Separate reports confirmed the martyrdom of civilians in Tyre, including a woman, her child, and her unborn baby, highlighting the increasing civilian toll.

In Jwayya, also in Tyre district, one person was martyred and 15 injured—five of them children—after a residential home was targeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, IOF strikes hit more than a dozen towns across the south, including Tebnine, Shaqra, Touline, Khirbet Selm, Qabrikha, Baraachit, Kfar Tebnit, Yater, and Kafra, with artillery and phosphorus shelling also reported in Yohmor al-Shqeif and nearby areas.

Martyrs were also reported in Tebnine and Shaqra after residential buildings were struck.

The cumulative death toll in Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 2,534 martyred and 7,863 wounded, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Health.