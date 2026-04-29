Trump Eyes Extending War on Iran Past Legal Deadline

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is expected to explore ways to prolong the war on Iran as the 60-day limit for unauthorized military action nears, raising concerns over compliance with US law and the risk of further regional escalation.

May 1 marks 60 days since Trump notified Congress of military action against Iran, triggering obligations under the War Powers Resolution, which requires either congressional approval or a withdrawal of forces. Instead of complying, the administration is likely to pursue an extension to sustain the aggression.

"Trump is in a no-win situation, yet attempting to find a way out. He will likely seek an additional extension," retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen told RIA Novosti.

The law allows for only a limited extension under specific conditions, but critics argue that successive US administrations have repeatedly stretched or bypassed these constraints to maintain military operations abroad.

Rasmussen warned Trump faces a political dilemma, saying he may “double down and go forward with his threats” rather than withdraw, while calling the initial attack on Iran a miscalculation and cautioning that pressure from “Israel” and parts of the US establishment could drive further escalation.

Rasmussen believes the US is attempting to avoid what increasingly appears to be a strategic setback, as expectations that Iran would capitulate remain unrealistic.

"The US is looking for any way to avoid defeat but will likely need to, otherwise the future is unknown," he said.

He further warned that continued escalation could have severe global consequences, particularly for the economy.

"President Donald Trump knows that further escalation will probably send the world into a global recession or depression," he said.

Since mid-April, Washington has escalated pressure, including a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz threatening global energy flows, while Iran says “conditions are still considered wartime,” confirming it is updating targets and equipment amid continued readiness for escalation.