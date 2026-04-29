Iran Warns of Naval Escalation as US Pressure Mounts

By Staff, Agencies

The political assistant to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy, Mohammad Akbarzadeh, said Iran could unveil new naval capabilities if the United States makes what it described as another strategic mistake.

Akbarzadeh said Tehran is prepared to reveal advanced maritime capabilities, including “smart targeting technology,” in response to continued US pressure.

He stated that Iran’s naval forces are ready to introduce new systems if Washington escalates tensions further, framing the warning as part of Iran’s deterrence posture in the region.

Akbarzadeh also issued a direct warning regarding US military assets in the region, saying that American warships would face severe consequences in the event of any attack on Iran.

He said that “US giant warships will burn and be taken out of service” if aggression is launched against the country, escalating rhetoric amid already heightened regional tensions.

The IRG official added that other tools of the Axis of Resistance would be activated in response to any further US escalation, describing coordinated retaliation as part of Iran’s broader deterrence strategy.

The remarks came after Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi said any renewed aggression would be met with strikes using systems produced in January 2026, stressing that Iran’s missile and drone capabilities remain ready for deployment amid continued US hostility.

Moreover, the IRG adviser said Iran's primary strength lies in its ground forces, which have not yet been deployed. Iran, according to Naqdi, still possesses "important and winning cards" that have not yet been utilized.

Responding to claims that Iran’s naval capabilities had been destroyed, Naqdi rebuked the allegations, stating, “If the enemies have eliminated it, why are they unable to open the Strait of Hormuz?”

He also criticized US President Donald Trump as "reckless and impulsive," asserting that Washington will not be able to mislead the Iranian public during negotiations.