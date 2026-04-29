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Ex-FBI Director Comey Indicted Over Alleged Threat to Trump

Ex-FBI Director Comey Indicted Over Alleged Threat to Trump
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By Staff, Agencies

A federal grand jury has charged former FBI Director James Comey with allegedly making threats against US President Donald Trump, according to an announcement by the Department of Justice on Tuesday. If found guilty, Comey could face a prison sentence of up to ten years.

Prosecutors claim that a May 2025 Instagram post by Comey, featuring seashells arranged to display the numbers “86 47,” could be interpreted by a reasonable observer as a serious threat against the president. The DOJ argues that the numbers carry violent connotations, with “86” sometimes used as slang for eliminating someone and “47” referring to Trump as the 47th president.

Comey rejected the accusation, saying he was unaware that the numbers could be linked to violence. He removed the post shortly after it sparked criticism.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche described threats against a sitting president as a serious legal offense, noting concerns about rising political violence. The indictment follows a recent failed assassination attempt against Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, as well as two earlier attempts during his 2024 reelection campaign.

Comey, who served as FBI director from 2013 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama, has been a vocal critic of Trump and previously likened him to a mob boss in his writings.

In a separate case last year, Comey was indicted for allegedly lying to Congress, though that charge was later dismissed by a judge.

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Last Update: 29-04-2026 Hour: 10:35 Beirut Timing

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