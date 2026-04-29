By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, April 28, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violating the ceasefire and its attacks on villages and the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., an “Israeli” military bulldozer as it was demolishing homes in the village of Bint Jbeil, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in civilian deaths and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town square of Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a Merkava tank in the town square of Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in civilian deaths and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violation of the ceasefire and its infringement on Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down at 6:10 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 900 drone in the skies over the village of Qantara, with a surface-to-air missile. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in civilian deaths and a number of injuries—the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the newly established Nimer Al-Jamal Site, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}