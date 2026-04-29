Oil Prices Rise as US Blockade Pressures Iran and Disrupts Global Supply

By Staff, Agencies

Oil prices extended their upward trend on Wednesday, driven by growing concerns over supply disruptions following reports that the United States is preparing to prolong its blockade of Iranian ports—an escalation that continues to strain global energy flows.

According to The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has instructed aides to plan for an extended blockade aimed at tightening restrictions on Iran’s economy and oil exports by limiting maritime access to its ports.

Markets responded with sustained gains. Brent crude for June delivery rose 52 cents to $111.78 a barrel, marking an eighth consecutive day of increases, while the July contract climbed to $104.84. West Texas Intermediate futures for June rose 57 cents to $100.50, continuing a strong upward trajectory after recent gains.

Analysts say the blockade and maritime tensions are central to the rally. Yang An of Haitong Futures noted that extending restrictions around key shipping routes is likely to intensify supply constraints and keep prices elevated.

Although a ceasefire is in place in the US-“Israeli” war with Iran, the broader confrontation remains unresolved. Iran has halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz—a vital corridor for about 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas—while the US continues its blockade of Iranian ports, compounding pressure on regional trade and energy markets.

Washington frames its actions as part of efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear program, while Tehran is demanding reparations for recent hostilities, relief from sanctions and recognition of its role in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

The ongoing disruption is already affecting global inventories. Data cited by market sources indicates that the American Petroleum Institute reported a second consecutive weekly drop in US crude stocks, falling by 1.79 million barrels in the week ending April 24. Gasoline inventories declined by 8.47 million barrels, and distillates fell by 2.60 million barrels, reinforcing expectations of tighter supply conditions.