Massacre Continues: IOF Martyrs Dozens Including Children, 3 Civil Defense Personnel

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the continuous massacre in South Lebanon, “Israeli” occupation forces bombed a Lebanese Army patrol in the southern town of Majdal Zoun as it was carrying out a rescue operation for trapped civilians, martyring three Civil Defense personnel and injuring several soldiers.

The army revealed that the attack was carried out as the patrol, accompanied by Civil Defense teams and two bulldozers, was actively working to pull civilians from the debris.

Three Lebanese Civil Defense personnel were martyred in the attack while performing their rescue and medical assistance duties, the Civil Defense announced. Three army personnel were also wounded, a Lebanese security source told Al Mayadeen.

The Lebanese Red Cross retrieved five martyrs from the site of the “Israeli” aggression on Majdal Zoun, three of whom were Civil Defense personnel.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the “Israeli” attack in Majdal Zoun, describing it as a part of a pattern of deliberate assaults on relief and emergency workers that demonstrates “Israel's” continued violation of international laws and conventions.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, and as of April 27, occupation forces have carried out 130 attacks on emergency medical services, damaging 25 EMS units and 117 vehicles. The assault on medical personnel has left 100 healthcare workers martyred and 233 injured.

Sixteen hospitals have been damaged, and four have been forced to close, while 52 EMT staff operating across 21 hospitals continue to work under fire.

The entity's criminal assault in Majdal Zoun was not an isolated incident but part of a large-scale “Israeli” aggression that started in the morning on Tuesday and stretched into the night, bombing multiple towns and villages across the South in attacks that martyred and wounded dozens of civilians.

In the town of Jwayya in Tyre District, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported the martyrdom of one and the injury of 15, among them five children, following an “Israeli” attack on a residential house.

The occupation bombed the southern town of Jibchit, where a number of casualties were transferred to hospitals, while search operations for the missing remain ongoing.

Earlier in the day, the IOF bombed well over a dozen villages and towns across the south, including Tebnine, Shaqra, Touline, Khirbet Selm, Qabrikha, Baraachit, Kfar Tebnit, Yater, Kafra, and several other locations, with artillery and phosphorus shelling recorded in Yohmor al-Shqeif and the area between Baraachit and Shaqra. Martyrs were reported in Tebnine, where victims were pulled from rubble, and in Shaqra, where a residential building was struck.