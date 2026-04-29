US Plans Major THAAD Interceptor Surge for 2027

By Staff, Agencies

The US Army plans to procure 857 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense [THAAD] interceptors in fiscal year 2027, significantly expanding its missile defense program amid rising spending and operational demands.

According to US budget documents, the requested number represents a sharp rise from the 37 interceptors sought by the Missile Defense Agency in fiscal year 2026. The surge reflects a broader push to scale up missile defense capabilities.

The procurement is part of a wider $1.5 trillion budget request for the US Department of War for FY2027, representing a 44% increase compared to the previous year.

The US Army’s $11.435 billion THAAD request includes $10.528 billion in mandatory funding for 830 interceptors under an accelerated production plan, plus $907.162 million in discretionary funding for 27 interceptors and supporting systems, including sensors, launchers, and upgrades.

The expansion coincides with a structural shift in the program, as responsibility for THAAD transitions from the Missile Defense Agency to the US Army starting in FY2027.

Compared to the FY2026 baseline of 37 interceptors costing $840.1 million, the new request represents more than a twentyfold increase in missile numbers and a significant rise in funding.

The accelerated procurement comes amid indications of depleted interceptor stockpiles following extensive usage during the early phase of US military aggression on Iran.

Notably, the US military has significantly depleted key munitions stockpiles since it launched the war on Iran, The New York Times reported, citing internal defense estimates and congressional officials.

According to the report, officials say around 1,100 long-range stealth cruise missiles—near the remaining US stockpile—have been used, along with over 1,000 Tomahawks, 1,200 Patriot interceptors, and more than 1,000 Precision Strike and ATACMS missiles, raising concerns over depleted inventories.

The 38-day war, ending in a recent ceasefire, forced US weapons transfers to the Middle East, raising readiness concerns amid tensions with Russia and China.

Costs are estimated at $28–35 billion, including $5.6 billion in the first two days, while sparking debate over costly missiles versus cheaper drones.