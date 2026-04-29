Yemen: No Neutrality on US ‘Adventurism’ Toward Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The foreign ministry of Yemen warned against the “adventurism and barbarism” of the Trump administration in the Gulf, declaring Sana’a’s support for Iran’s measures in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the aggression of the US and the "Israeli" occupation against Iran and US piracy in the Sea of Oman have forced the world to pay a heavy cost, evident in disruptions to supply chains and maritime transport, rising shipping costs, and higher energy and food prices.

The Yemeni foreign ministry condemned US piracy in the Sea of Oman and attacks on Iranian commercial vessels and the detention of their crews, describing the actions as a clear violation of international law and the freedom of navigation.

The statement also described Iran's measures in the Strait of Hormuz as lawful, citing countries' right to self-defense and their authority to restrict navigation within their territorial waters in response to security threats.

It stressed that the only way to resolve the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is to address the root causes of the US-"Israeli" aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ministry warned “opportunists” against actions that could worsen tensions and further damage global supply chains, energy prices, and the economy, blaming what it called the “barbarism of Trump and his Zionist partners.”

The statement praised Pakistan’s mediation efforts and stressed that Yemen is not neutral on US and "Israeli" aggression against Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine, with Sana’a calling its stance “clear and unambiguous.”

Iran has restricted Strait of Hormuz access for hostile parties amid US–"Israeli" war that began February 28. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire on April 8 stalled, with failed talks, continued US blockade actions, and regional resistance involvement, including Yemen’s Ansarullah warning it may resume operations if the truce collapses.