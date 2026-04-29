Silwad Incident: Two ’Israeli’s Injured In Stabbing Operation

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian was martyred Tuesday night by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] after reportedly stabbing two soldiers during a raid on his home in the town of Silwad in the occupied West Bank, during which a young man was also detained.

"Israeli" Channel 12 reported that forces from the 94th Battalion of the Kfir Brigade came under attack while entering a building where several Palestinians were present, saying one individual stabbed two soldiers with a knife.

The developments unfold as IOF continue wide-scale raids across multiple areas in the occupied West Bank, including Qabatiya, south of Jenin, where overnight detentions and searches were also reported.

The raids also extended to the town of Kobar north of Ramallah, the al-Ghawari roundabout area east of Nablus, and the town of Kafr Qaddum east of Qalqilya, where two Palestinians were detained.

Further incursions were reported in the Arroub refugee camp north of al-Khalil, while forces also raided a home in the Fawwar refugee camp to the south of the city.

In occupied al-Quds, IOF stormed a residential building during an incursion into the Shuafat refugee camp.

IOF and settlers carried out a series of escalating violations across the West Bank, including uprooting at least 500 olive trees in Burqa near Nablus, storming Beit Sahour and opening fire on Palestinians, and restricting access to farmland while injuring a resident.

In occupied al-Quds, forces reportedly threatened Qalandia refugee camp residents with displacement, expelled ambulances and journalists, and turned homes into military posts, while also launching mass arrests in al-Ram and Kafr Aqab and issuing demolition orders for dozens of homes and shops.