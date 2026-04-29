Iran Clears Japanese Tanker Through Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

A Japanese-owned supertanker carrying two million barrels of crude oil has transited the Strait of Hormuz after receiving permission from Iranian authorities, marking a rare passage through the strategic waterway since the onset of the US–"Israeli" war on Iran.

The vessel, identified as the Idemitsu Maru, a Panama-flagged VLCC managed by a subsidiary of Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan, began its journey late Monday after having remained stationary off Abu Dhabi for over a week.

A Japanese-owned supertanker carrying two million barrels from Saudi Arabia’s Juaymah terminal transited the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian approval, briefly adjusting course near Qeshm and Larak Islands before continuing through a coordinated passage.

This is believed to be the first time a Japanese-linked oil vessel has moved through the waterway since the war began on February 28.

Japan typically sources about 95% of its oil imports from West Asia, much of which passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the war, however, traffic has fallen sharply as Iran has implemented tight restrictions and requires all ships to obtain approval.

Iran has effectively blockaded the vital conduit for oil and gas shipments since the start of the US-"Israeli" aggression, sending energy prices soaring.

Iranian officials say passage will be regulated along designated routes and require authorization from Iran.

On April 13, a month after the war began, US Central Command imposed a blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, which Iran called an “illegal act” amounting to piracy. Diplomatic efforts have stalled, with Pakistan—broker of the April 8 ceasefire—still mediating between Washington and Tehran.